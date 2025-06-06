Iraj Amiri Purchases 1,395 Shares of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Stock

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) insider Iraj Amiri acquired 1,395 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £2,120.40 ($2,879.41).

Eurocell Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of LON:ECEL opened at GBX 155 ($2.10) on Friday. Eurocell plc has a 52-week low of GBX 127 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 191 ($2.59). The stock has a market cap of £157.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 152.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 157.86.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eurocell had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 3.51%. Equities analysts predict that Eurocell plc will post 19.470852 EPS for the current year.

Eurocell Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

