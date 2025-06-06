iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.50. 2,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $7.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 3.74% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.