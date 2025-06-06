Jackie Callaway Acquires 1,046 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Jackie Callaway bought 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,971 ($26.77) per share, with a total value of £20,616.66 ($27,996.55).

IMI Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,986 ($26.97) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 1,555.96 ($21.13) and a one year high of GBX 2,090 ($28.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,823.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,870.09.

Get IMI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IMI from GBX 2,250 ($30.55) to GBX 2,400 ($32.59) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

IMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.