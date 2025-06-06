James Hatchley Sells 15,918 Shares of 3i Group (LON:III) Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider James Hatchley sold 15,918 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,057 ($55.09), for a total transaction of £645,793.26 ($876,959.89).

3i Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of III stock opened at GBX 4,151.13 ($56.37) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,014.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,852.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09. 3i Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,750 ($37.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,403.75 ($59.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 522 ($7.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3i Group had a net margin of 96.45% and a return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,850 ($65.86) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

About 3i Group

3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure.

We focus on opportunities where our sector and investment expertise, combined with our international presence and strong capital position, can create material value for our stakeholders.

