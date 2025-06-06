Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.85.

BA stock opened at $209.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.19. The firm has a market cap of $157.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $215.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,889,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,736,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

