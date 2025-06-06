JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.51% from the stock’s current price.

ASAN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Asana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

ASAN stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 86.84% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $792,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,398,436 shares in the company, valued at $814,151,226.24. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,888,563.01. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,074,507 shares of company stock worth $30,025,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 8,850.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after buying an additional 1,151,369 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Asana by 205.9% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 14.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 258,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 32,708 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

