Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Johnson Controls International traded as high as $102.38 and last traded at $101.88, with a volume of 465107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.18.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JCI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In other news, Director George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $1,214,190.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,791,668.57. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 145,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 332,555 shares of company stock valued at $27,989,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average is $84.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

