JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX) Stock Price Up 11.2% – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.26 and last traded at $53.92. 417,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 258,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,315,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,893 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 378.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

