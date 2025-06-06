JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,377.33.

BKNG opened at $5,570.52 on Wednesday. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,639.70. The stock has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,971.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,929.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $20.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $405,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $41,034,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,852,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 179.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

