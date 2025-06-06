JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $14.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Asana from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Get Asana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASAN

Asana Price Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 86.84% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $263,413.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 716,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,053,617.40. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 50,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,398,436 shares in the company, valued at $814,151,226.24. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743. 61.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.