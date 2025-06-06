Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.59 and traded as low as $29.40. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 110 shares.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Up 2.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. The stock has a market cap of $284.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

About Kansas City Life Insurance

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.67%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

