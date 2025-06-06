Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 16,506 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16,506 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $121,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,310,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,131 shares during the period. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,700,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $207.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

