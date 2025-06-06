Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as low as $2.61. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 588 shares traded.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co owned 0.11% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

