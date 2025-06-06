KeyCorp Reiterates Sector Weight Rating for Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating restated by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

ASAN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Asana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Asana has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 86.84% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,904,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,123,436 shares in the company, valued at $621,273,558.76. The trade was a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 922,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,888,563.01. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,074,507 shares of company stock worth $30,025,743. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 84,114 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Asana by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

