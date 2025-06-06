Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $19.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Kinross Gold traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 897622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KGC. Stifel Canada upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.1%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64.
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kinross Gold Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.
