KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) versus Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY – Get Free Report) and KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Subsea 7 and KLX Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subsea 7 0 1 0 0 2.00 KLX Energy Services 0 1 0 1 3.00

KLX Energy Services has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 151.40%. Given KLX Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KLX Energy Services is more favorable than Subsea 7.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subsea 7 $5.97 billion 0.90 $15.40 million $0.64 27.93 KLX Energy Services $688.60 million 0.05 $19.20 million ($3.52) -0.51

This table compares Subsea 7 and KLX Energy Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

KLX Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Subsea 7. KLX Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subsea 7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of KLX Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of KLX Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLX Energy Services has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Subsea 7 and KLX Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subsea 7 2.46% 3.72% 1.98% KLX Energy Services -6.45% -244.12% -8.24%

Summary

Subsea 7 beats KLX Energy Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 S.A. delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, commissioning, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; inspection, repair, maintenance, remote intervention, and integrity management of subsea infrastructure services; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines in shallow water; and hook-up services. In addition, it operates heavy lifting operations and heavy transportation services for renewables structures; and installs offshore wind turbine foundations, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities, as well as engineering and advisory services for customers in the oil and gas, renewables, and utilities industries. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules. The company also offers coiled tubing and nitrogen services; wireline services, including pump down perforating, logging, and pipe recover; pressure control products and services; wellhead and hydraulic fracturing rental products and services; flowback and testing services; thru-tubing technologies and services; rig assist snubbing services; cementing products and services; acidizing and pressure pumping services; and downhole completion tools, such as toe sleeves, wet shoe cementing bypass subs, composite plugs, dissolvable plugs, liner hangers, stage cementing tools, inflatables, float and casing equipment, and retrievable completion tools. In addition, it provides production services comprising maintenance-related intervention services; production blow out preventers; mechanical wireline services; slick line services; hydro-testing services; premium tubulars; and other specialized production tools. Further, the company provides intervention services consisting of technicians and equipment that are focused on providing customers engineered solutions to downhole complications. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

