KMT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KMT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.2% of KMT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $139.99 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $126.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

