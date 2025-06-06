Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 183.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KOD. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,211,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 49,019 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

KOD opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

