Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Position Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 50,249.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,101 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $21,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 972.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $132.62 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.80 and a 12 month high of $219.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $88.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRYS. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $215.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.13.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

