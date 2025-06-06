Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stake Boosted by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1,143.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,873,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,434,000 after acquiring an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,408,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,541 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,683,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,434,000 after buying an additional 2,033,549 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Kyndryl by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,973,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,885,000 after purchasing an additional 418,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,346,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,177,000 after acquiring an additional 669,097 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,035,292.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,100.92. This trade represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

KD opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Kyndryl from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

