Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the April 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on KYTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright raised shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KYTX
Institutional Trading of Kyverna Therapeutics
Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KYTX opened at $2.94 on Friday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $127.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.
Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
See Also
