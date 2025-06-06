Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Acquires £150.24 in Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms purchased 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.50) per share, for a total transaction of £150.24 ($204.02).

Land Securities Group Trading Down 0.3%

LON:LAND opened at GBX 621.62 ($8.44) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 582.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 575.99. Land Securities Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 490.20 ($6.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 682 ($9.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The stock has a market cap of £4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a negative net margin of 38.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Land Securities Group Plc will post 49.8433829 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 557 ($7.56) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

