Landore Resources (LON:LND) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.74 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05), with a volume of 848,602 shares trading hands.

Landore Resources Stock Down 2.7%

The company has a market capitalization of £11.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.74.

Get Landore Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Landore Resources

In other news, insider Glenn Featherby purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($16,295.49). Corporate insiders own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Landore Resources

Landore Resources (AIM: LND) is the 100% owner of the highly prospective BAM Gold Project, Northwestern Ontario, Canada, which has a resource estimate of 1.5M oz Au.

Landore Resource’s strategic objective is to crystallise value from BAM’s last estimated NPV of US$333.6m @ US$1,800/oz spot (from May 2022 PEA), as well as generating additional value from its non-core portfolio of precious and battery metals projects in eastern Canada and the USA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landore Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landore Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.