LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.79 and last traded at $30.83. Approximately 8,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 14,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.11% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

