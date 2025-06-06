Leerink Partnrs Predicts Arvinas’ Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Arvinas in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 646.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARVN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Arvinas stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $505.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.21. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,332,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,362,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after buying an additional 1,299,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,845,000. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $74,372.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,097.57. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

