LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.29, but opened at $11.98. LifeMD shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 807,707 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $311,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,525,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,495,740.87. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LFMD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

LifeMD Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $549.01 million, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.42.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.47 million. On average, analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LifeMD by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in LifeMD by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

