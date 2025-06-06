Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Stock Price Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). Approximately 1,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 843,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Light Science Technologies Trading Down 7.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of -0.82.

Get Light Science Technologies alerts:

Light Science Technologies (LON:LST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Light Science Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.55%.

Light Science Technologies Company Profile

Light Science Technologies Holdings plc operates through three divisions: controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”); contract electronics manufacturing (“CEM”); and passive fire protection (“PFP”). The company is involved in the design, manufacturing, and installation of products and customized solutions spanning various industry sectors, including commercial horticulture, pest control, lighting, audio, gas detection, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Light Science Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light Science Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.