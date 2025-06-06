Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.82.

LNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Light & Wonder from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 4,783.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 3,861.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $85.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.23. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.93 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 9.30%. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

