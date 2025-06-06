Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered Lightspeed Pos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered Lightspeed Pos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Lightspeed Pos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Lightspeed Pos Price Performance

