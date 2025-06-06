Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$236.88.

Several research firms recently commented on L. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$210.00 to C$253.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$195.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$215.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$185.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$230.50, for a total transaction of C$783,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Per Bank sold 13,924 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.00, for a total transaction of C$3,105,054.78. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,328 shares of company stock worth $6,132,567. 53.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:L opened at C$224.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$152.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$235.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$216.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$196.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5643 per share. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.83%.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

