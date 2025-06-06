Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives $4.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

LUMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

LUMN opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $63,638,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 368.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,812,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717,596 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,469,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,664,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,276,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after buying an additional 4,911,803 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

