Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $81.64 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 4,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $317,786.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,612,708.20. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $356,914.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,021.32. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $1,081,764. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

