Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $77.65, but opened at $83.76. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lumentum shares last traded at $82.13, with a volume of 819,238 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities set a $80.00 target price on Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Get Lumentum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Insider Activity at Lumentum

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $356,914.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,021.32. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $362,518.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,904.59. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $1,081,764. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 103.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 2,235.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Trading Up 1.7%

The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.