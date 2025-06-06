Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $242,000 in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 39,415 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after buying an additional 37,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $724.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.51. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $84.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $910.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
