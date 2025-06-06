Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $126,000 Investment in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,872 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MG. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mistras Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 102,665 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mistras Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 31,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 10,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 217,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,308.24. This trade represents a 4.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mistras Group stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Mistras Group had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

