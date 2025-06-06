Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 155,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 550,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 318,080 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,728,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.09.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 542,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $9,387,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,695,019 shares in the company, valued at $150,597,729.08. This trade represents a 6.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

