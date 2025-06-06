Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $219,000 Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 239,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 191,510 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 420,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 274,784 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1,251.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 377,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 349,833 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,124,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The GEO Group

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,070. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $26.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $604.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GEO. Jones Trading decreased their price objective on The GEO Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About The GEO Group

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

See Also

