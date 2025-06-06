Macquarie Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Macquarie from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price (up previously from $196.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.2%

SNOW stock opened at $209.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.21. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $214.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $2,056,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,361,883.44. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $52,087.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,968.75. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,779 shares of company stock worth $159,318,643 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 455.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 101,806 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

