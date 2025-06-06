Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.77 and traded as low as $9.51. Mannatech shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 10,385 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Mannatech in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mannatech
Mannatech Price Performance
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mannatech
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.