Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Up 20.8% in May

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2025

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRINGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 205,100 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Marin Software in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marin Software

Marin Software Price Performance

MRIN stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.58. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

About Marin Software

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.