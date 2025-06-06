Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Up 20.8% in May

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 205,100 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Marin Software in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marin Software

Marin Software Price Performance

About Marin Software

MRIN stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.58. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.