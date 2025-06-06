Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Up 20.8% in May

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 205,100 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Marin Software in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.
