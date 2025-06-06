Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) & Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) Head-To-Head Review

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) and Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Biopharma has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and Quantum Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics -179.74% -89.63% -71.62% Quantum Biopharma N/A -84.21% -62.63%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics $6.59 million 2.61 -$8.24 million ($1.33) -1.14 Quantum Biopharma N/A N/A -$17.90 million ($15.98) -0.86

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and Quantum Biopharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marker Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Biopharma. Marker Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quantum Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Marker Therapeutics and Quantum Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics 0 0 2 2 3.50 Quantum Biopharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

Marker Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 766.23%. Given Marker Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marker Therapeutics is more favorable than Quantum Biopharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Marker Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Quantum Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Marker Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Quantum Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marker Therapeutics beats Quantum Biopharma on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens. The company also develops MT-401-OTS for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and MT-601 to treat lymphoma and pancreatic cancer. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Quantum Biopharma

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS. The Strategic Investments segment is focused on generating returns and cashflow through the issuance of loans secured by residential or commercial property. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull, Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony J. Durkacz on October 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

