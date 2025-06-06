Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $16,699,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $412,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,310.73. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $65.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.