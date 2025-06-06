Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Matrix Service by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Matrix Service from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Matrix Service Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $339.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.03. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.06 million. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

