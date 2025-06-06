M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Clive Adamson Purchases 600 Shares

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) insider Clive Adamson bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £1,422 ($1,931.02).

Shares of LON MNG opened at GBX 242.10 ($3.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 207.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 205.94. The company has a market cap of £5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. M&G plc has a 12-month low of GBX 171.55 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 243.67 ($3.31).

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (15.10) (($0.21)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. M&G had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&G plc will post 24.2485207 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.60. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. M&G’s payout ratio is currently 285.20%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on M&G from GBX 230 ($3.12) to GBX 225 ($3.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.

