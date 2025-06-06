Michael Iddon Sells 42,879 Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Stock

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Iddon sold 42,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.61), for a total value of £114,058.14 ($154,886.12).

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 264.08 ($3.59) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 241.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 231.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 193.90 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 319 ($4.33). The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported GBX 21 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pets at Home Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Equities analysts expect that Pets at Home Group Plc will post 22.67844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PETS. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 245 ($3.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

