MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $19.76. 226,627 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 152,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
