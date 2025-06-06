Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 39,177 First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,177 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSFG shares. Hovde Group raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

