Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $275.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $242.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $300.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,203.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.86. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $303.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $573,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,425,951.05. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 62,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

