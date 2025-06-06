Mizuho Raises Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $55.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

Viper Energy stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,701,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 103.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

