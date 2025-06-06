Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives $18.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MBLY

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mobileye Global news, EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,085,962.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,354.77. This trade represents a 38.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 207,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 111,452 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 77,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 41,650 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 2,124.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 167,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 159,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robocap Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Robocap Asset Management Ltd now owns 124,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.